VMO National Outdoor Retail Network Hits 500 Centres

VMO has reached a significant milestone in the growth of its national outdoor retail network, with 500 retail centres now live across the country, making it one of the largest networks in the country.

VMO enables brands to connect with more than 12.5 million everyday shoppers each month, spanning metro and regional communities from high-traffic urban precincts to suburban centres and commuter hubs.

Anthony Deeble, chief commercial officer, said, “We’re incredibly proud to reach this milestone, made possible through the strong partnerships we’ve built with shopping centres that have trusted us with delivering a network that elevates their centre environments and customers’ experience.

“What’s even more exciting for us is that we’re continuing our growth momentum, with more strategic partnerships in the pipeline, set to launch later this year.”

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO, said, “Reaching 500 live retail locations represents the depth and diversity of audiences that brands can connect with through our network, whether that be across major capital cities or heartland communities nationwide.

“It’s proof of our commitment to growth and innovation, creating a retail media network that drives real results, from influencing purchase decisions to bold, unforgettable brand moments across our large-format screens.”

This milestone follows a series of major wins for VMO earlier this year, including an expanded partnership with Region Group across 100 centres, and a new partnership with TOGA Group, securing the outdoor media rights to Wunderlich Lane in Surry Hills and The Hub in Bondi Beach.