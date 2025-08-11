Visa Pinches Airbnb’s Meble Tin As Head of Marketing, Oceania

Former Apple and Airbnb executive Meble Tin is set to lead Visa’s brand, customer engagement and marketing services across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Tin has joined Visa from Airbnb, where she led marketing for Asia Pacific, and previously held senior global marketing roles at Apple. She now takes the helm of Visa’s marketing agenda across the Oceania region, spanning brand, client, and consumer engagement.

“This is a pivotal appointment for us. Meble brings a unique blend of global brand-building expertise and regional market insight — and will help sharpen the way we show up as a business, a brand and a marketing partner to our clients,” Alan Machet, Visa Group country manager for Oceania, said.

At Apple, Tin led global marketing for ‘Today at Apple,’ the company’s retail experience program delivered across 500+ stores worldwide.

At Airbnb, she scaled marketing strategies across diverse APAC markets, blending deep local relevance with bold global ambition.

Now at Visa, Tin will guide the company’s marketing direction, not just in the payments industry, but in how brands connect with people. Her appointment aligns with Visa’s investment in marketing services for clients, a capability that aims to helps banks, fintechs, and merchants drive growth by leveraging Visa’s data, creative expertise and marketing platforms.

“Meble has an instinct for turning complex technology into compelling customer narratives. That’s a powerful asset not just for Visa’s brand, but for the value we deliver to our clients across the region,” Danielle Jin, regional head of marketing, Asia Pacific said.

“Visa is a brand that touches every part of daily life – and that’s what excites me. As digital commerce continues to evolve, we have an opportunity to help businesses grow by combining innovation with insight, and creativity with local connection,” Tin added.

Tin will be based in Sydney and officially join Visa on 2 September 2025.