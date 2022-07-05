Virtue APAC Appoints Fiona Knight As Head Of Account Management

Virtue APAC Appoints Fiona Knight As Head Of Account Management
Tim Addington
By Tim Addington
SHARE
THIS



Virtue APAC, the agency by VICE, has promoted Fiona Knight to the newly created role of head of account management following rapid growth across the region.

Knight has more than 20 years experience working across FMCG, retail banking, entertainment, lifestyle and alcohol brands, including Red Bull Academy, Disney and Mars. She joined Virtue’s Tokyo agency from Y&R London as business director to lead the Shiseido global business in 2020.

Joining Virtue APAC’s leadership team, Knight will drive commercial and operational excellence, including building the account management team, developing client partnerships and collaboration and senior oversight on key accounts including Coca-Cola and Shiseido.

Lesley John, managing director of Virtue APAC said: “Fiona is a strategic thinker with a broad range of experience leading big brands across digitally-led as well as traditional agencies. She builds strong client-agency relationships and has excelled at effectively running accounts, underpinned by a great ability to create and manage teams. As Virtue continues to build brands from the inside of culture, Fiona will play a key role in shaping our next phase of growth across the region.”

Knight added: “Working at Virtue for the past two years, I’ve seen first hand how using a culture-led approach is such a strong and compelling proposition that truly sets Virtue apart. I’m delighted to be stepping into a leadership role in the agency to drive that work further and expand our existing client relationships, as we continue to grow the account management team across the region.”

Virtue APAC creates global and regional work for clients including Coca-Cola, Diageo and Unilever across offices in Singapore, India and Japan. In the past six months it has made a number of key hires, including Chris Gurney who was appointed group creative director, Nuno Dores joined as associate creative director and Zoe Chen as strategy director.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Virtue APAC

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]