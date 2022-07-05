Virtue APAC Appoints Fiona Knight As Head Of Account Management

Virtue APAC, the agency by VICE, has promoted Fiona Knight to the newly created role of head of account management following rapid growth across the region.

Knight has more than 20 years experience working across FMCG, retail banking, entertainment, lifestyle and alcohol brands, including Red Bull Academy, Disney and Mars. She joined Virtue’s Tokyo agency from Y&R London as business director to lead the Shiseido global business in 2020.

Joining Virtue APAC’s leadership team, Knight will drive commercial and operational excellence, including building the account management team, developing client partnerships and collaboration and senior oversight on key accounts including Coca-Cola and Shiseido.

Lesley John, managing director of Virtue APAC said: “Fiona is a strategic thinker with a broad range of experience leading big brands across digitally-led as well as traditional agencies. She builds strong client-agency relationships and has excelled at effectively running accounts, underpinned by a great ability to create and manage teams. As Virtue continues to build brands from the inside of culture, Fiona will play a key role in shaping our next phase of growth across the region.”

Knight added: “Working at Virtue for the past two years, I’ve seen first hand how using a culture-led approach is such a strong and compelling proposition that truly sets Virtue apart. I’m delighted to be stepping into a leadership role in the agency to drive that work further and expand our existing client relationships, as we continue to grow the account management team across the region.”

Virtue APAC creates global and regional work for clients including Coca-Cola, Diageo and Unilever across offices in Singapore, India and Japan. In the past six months it has made a number of key hires, including Chris Gurney who was appointed group creative director, Nuno Dores joined as associate creative director and Zoe Chen as strategy director.