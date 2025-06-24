Vale Dominic Proctor, A Giant Of Adland Who Set Up Mindshare & Transformed The Industry 

Tributes have come flooding in for one of the true pioneers of adland and WPP legend, Dominic Proctor.

The former president of WPP’s GroupM (now WPP Media), helped set up Mindshare as a founding CEO alongside Nick Emery, and was a visionary that believed in media as a strategic driver at a time when advertising groups were separating creative and media (see video below about his views on the evolution of media agencies).

Proctor started out at JW Thompson’s London office as head of media before rising to become CEO in his mid-30s. He led the full service advertising agency to become the dominant player in the market before WPP boss, Sir Martin Sorrell, tapped him on the shoulder in 1997 to become Mindshare’s founding CEO.

Proctor led Mindshare for 14 years from its inception as a challenger brand to become one of the group’s top performing and enduring brands. He was then elevated to lead GroupM until his retirement in 2017.

Outgoing WPP chief executive Mark Read described Proctor as: “One of the most influential people in the global media and marketing industry – very few have done more to shape the media planning and buying landscape we see today”.

He added: “Dominic helped so many people in their own careers – including mine. He was always generous with his time and considerable wisdom, and always very good company. Outside WPP he brought his trademark enthusiasm to many organisations and charities that benefited hugely from his skills, experience and determination to make things happen.

“On behalf of everyone at WPP I would like to express my condolences to Dominic’s family and friends. As the tributes pour in I know that, alongside the deep sadness and loss, there will be so much admiration, respect and affection for a truly remarkable person.”

Proctor’Aussie impact & The Rag & Famish

Proctor’s impact was felt across the world, including in Australia where he would regularly visit. John Steadman, the former lead of GroupM Australia and WPP AUNZ COO, said he was “devastated and gutted” about Proctor’s passing.

“He was a good friend, outstanding leader, a mentor I learnt so much from and importantly fun to be with. He always said what he believed you needed to hear, not what you wanted to hear. Even though I am on the other side of the world we kept in regular contact. I will miss him enormously. Condolences to Lindsay and all the family, my thoughts are with you.”

Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham was another who had fond memories of Proctor, who was instrumental in helping him get a job in the US.

He recalls Proctor’s love of setting up ‘meetings’ with colleagues at watering holes whenever his native Britain would play Australia in sport.

“Mainly, we knew when the Poms had success in cricket or rugby against the Aussies, and various wagers and debates were legendary on his visits to the Rag & Famish pub in North Sydney,” Graham recalled.

“At one stage, Dom even suggested that GroupM should buy the pub as our local staff facility.”

Sparrow described Proctor as an outstanding leader who led with a clear vision, integrity, and was a down-to-earth great bloke.

He added: “Dom loved APAC and visiting Australia, plus he got our humour and passion for sport (we launched Mindshare in this region first).

Along with Steady, he was instrumental in helping me transfer to New York with Mindshare and always had my back. Dom was universally respected by clients, the media, and all the purple people globally who would give their heart and soul to Mindshare as he inspired us to be the best media agency in the world.”

‘Everyone loved him’

Other tributes from around the world came from Nick Emery, who is now CEO of Jellyfish. Emery described his former sparring partner as: “Funny, warm, smart and caring, Dominic had it all. I loved Dominic. Everyone loved him. Dominic created, shaped and led most of our world with a compassion, patience and perspective that I don’t think any one else has…He believed we were a team sport and he was the ultimate coach. We are all forever in his debt.”

Greg Brooks, another colleague who served as Mindshare’s global CMO for a long time said Proctor was a wonderful man who will be sadly missed.

“A leader that everyone loved and respected and someone who was always happy to help others. I have very fond memories of the man and am sure thousands of people in (and outside) our industry feel the same way,” he said.

Rivals also paid tribute to Proctor, including the former CEO of PHD Mike Cooper.

“Dominic was a competitor when I was running PHD but was always charming and friendly. We shared a few platforms together over the years,” he said.

“He was a warm generous man and did an outstanding job building MindShare and then GroupM. He generated huge respect from clients and was very popular across WPP. I liked him enormously and had a few lunches with him over the years. He also did a great job for the RFU and with his charity.”