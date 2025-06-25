AMEX, Honda & Heineken Among Val Morgan Cinema’s High Powered Line Up Of F1 Movie Pre-Show Partners

Val Morgan Cinema has confirmed the key pre-show partners for the highly anticipated F1 The Movie, ahead of its Australian release on 26 June 2025.

American Express, Qatar Airways, IWC Schaffhausen, Heineken®, Honda, Samsung Electronics Australia, Kayo Sports, AAMI, GIO and Audible have all secured major national on-screen partnerships in alignment with the film.

F1 The Movie is an Apple Original Film from the team behind Top Gun: Maverick, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oma.

“From the moment F1 The Movie was announced, brands were eager to be part of it and especially following the record-breaking turnout at the Formula 1 in Melbourne earlier this year,” said Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to enable these brands to be part of a cultural moment in the making, connecting with passionate and engaged Aussies at the intersection of sport, entertainment, and cinema.”

The film is already showing strong box office potential, with HOYTS reporting F1 The Movie has been their most sought-after title for private and corporate bookings year to date.*

Burbidge added, “F1 The Movie is simply made to be experienced in cinemas. It’s a high-octane blockbuster built for the big screen, and the next best thing to being trackside at a Formula 1 race.”

The momentum continues in the coming months, with a packed slate of major four-quadrant releases including Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Wicked: For Good, and the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash, all set to hit cinemas between July and December.