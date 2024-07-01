Untangld Appointed By Sushi Sushi To Spearhead Customer Research And Strategy Growth Initiative

Sushi Sushi has appointed Untangld as its new strategic partner. This collaboration marks the beginning of a comprehensive customer research and strategy project aimed at developing a new growth and brand strategy for Sushi Sushi.

Untangld will gather insights that will inform the future direction of Sushi Sushi. The engagement is set to further propel Sushi Sushi during its period of rapid expansion, leveraging innovative strategies to enhance the brand’s appeal and market presence.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Sushi Sushi, a brand that shares our passion for excellence and innovation. Our team is ready to dive deep into understanding the needs and preferences of Sushi Sushi’s customers, crafting a strategy that resonates with them and drives growth. This partnership is a testament to our obsession to delivering exceptional results and fostering long-term success for our clients,” said Danish Chan, co-founder of Untangld.

“Sushi Sushi is at a pivotal moment in its 26 year journey and we’re excited to partner with Untangld to redefine our brand positioning. Their expertise in customer research and strategy is exactly what we need to redefine how we think during a time of unmitigated competition and economic pressure. This initiative is crucial for our strategy of continued rapid expansion and we have great confidence from the work we’ve seen so far,” said Stephen Anders, CEO of Sushi Sushi.

This strategic engagement represents a step forward for Sushi Sushi as it seeks to innovate and grow. With Untangld’s support, the brand is poised to uncover valuable insights and strategies that will guide its development and ensure its continued success in the market.