“Unfortunate Media Planning!” Peppa Pig Gets Put Next To A Macca’s Bacon Sandwich In Awkward Ad Placement

Two innocuous enough outdoor billboards have created a few guffaws on social after an ad for kids’ cartoon Peppa Pig appeared next to an ad for a McDonald’s Bacon Sandwich.

Originating in the UK, one ad featured a child’s hand-drawn picture of Peppa with the quote “Peppa is super kind to everyone”.

Conveniently placed next to it was an ad for Macca’s’ breakfast staple, the bacon sandwich, with with the text “only question is red or brown?”. Red or brown referring to a person’s sauce choice.

The clanger was photographed and posted to Twitter by a person called Foxtrot and, despite receiving over a million views, has since been removed.

Still, social media users were quick to have a laugh at the mishap, while others took it as a chance to spruik the merits of a vegetarian diet.

One person tweeted: “I do love the irony in this clip.”

Another added: “Poor Peppa. Brown, please!”

“A great motivator to go veggie?” tweeted another.

While others pointed the finger at the agencies: “Some unfortunate media planning.”