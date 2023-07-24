UM’s Annual Impact Day “Building a Better Future” Runs Across 50 Countries

IPG Mediabrands’ global media agency network UM, held its sixth global Impact Day, “Building a Better Future” on July 20, across more than 50 countries and 120 offices worldwide.

The annual day of service, initially launched in 2016 under UM’s corporate social responsibility unit, Better World, demonstrates the agency’s commitment to its core values of community and care.

Anathea Ruys CEO of UM Australia said Impact Day is a special day in UM’s calendar as the Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney teams work together and participate in the company’s loved annual tradition of contributing to a #Better World via IMPACT Day.

Ruys said: “This year’s theme “Building a Better Future” made us stop and think about what charities we could work with that are helping to build a better future for vulnerable Australians.

“At a time when the rising cost of living has seen the need for food relief increase so significantly, we chose to focus our efforts and offer financial and physical support with Our Big Kitchen in Sydney, FareShare in Brisbane and OzHarvest in Melbourne and Canberra, so we can help Australians who are finding life tough move forward with dignity and confidence.”

“Across Australia around 200 UM-ers worked alongside these worthwhile organisations to collect non-perishable products, and prepare and cook food for distribution. In Melbourne the team made curry puffs and vegetable tagine; Sydney prepared pickled vegetables to be distributed to indigenous communities in regional NSW; Canberra were focused on education around ensuring food security for our future; and the Brisbane team prepared almost 3300 meals over the day!

“I am exceptionally proud of my team as they worked together, inspiring each other to help build a #UMBetterWorld for us all to share and love,” Ruys concluded.

“We are always excited to roll up our sleeves and give back to our communities as part of our beloved Impact Day tradition,” said Andrea Suarez, Global CEO, UM. “From picking up litter on beaches and parks in the US to providing essentials for those with disabilities in South Korea to feeding unhoused people in Greece, our community’s micro actions will drive macro results that build a better tomorrow.”

Impact Day launched in the U.S. in 2016 and expanded globally in 2018, with volunteers across 50 offices in 40 countries. Now, UM employees from over 120 offices and 50 countries volunteer, sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay.