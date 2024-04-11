UK Wellness Brand Phizz Appoints Claxon To Media & Creative Duties

Claxon has been appointed as the media and creative agency of record for UK-based health and wellness brand, Phizz.

With an immediate remit to build a robust omni-channel media strategy for the UK market, as part of an ambitious growth strategy, Claxon’s use of creative AI will be integral to help drive sustainable growth and success for the brand.

Brian Collins, Claxon’s recently appointed head of growth said Claxon’s mission is to empower brands, such as Phizz, to thrive in the digital age by providing strategic insights and creative solutions that are needed to stay ahead of the curve.

Collins said: “We’re delighted to add one of the UK’s fastest growing wellbeing brands to our roster and honoured to spearhead the brand’s transformative omni-channel strategy. The partnership presents an exciting opportunity for Claxon to showcase its capabilities in strategy, media and creativity, underpinned by AI, and we’re committed to helping the brand engage more customers and reach its market expansion goals.”

“Central to our approach is harnessing the power of AI and creativity to create impactful media campaigns across all brand touchpoints, driving engagement and fostering brand loyalty,” Collins concluded.

Olivia Morrison, head of marketing at Phizz said “When we noticed Claxon’s creative AI work in market, we knew they would be an excellent brand partner to elevate our presence and match our brand’s ambitions. We’re excited about the possibilities ahead and launching the first campaign to market under Claxon’s watch.”

The win comes off the back of multiple UK client wins for Claxon already in 2024, including leading cosmetic clinics brand Sisu Clinics media account. The deepening of their roster in the region comes as part of Claxon’s planned expansion into the UK market later this year.