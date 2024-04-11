UK Wellness Brand Phizz Appoints Claxon To Media & Creative Duties

UK Wellness Brand Phizz Appoints Claxon To Media & Creative Duties
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Claxon has been appointed as the media and creative agency of record for UK-based health and wellness brand, Phizz.

With an immediate remit to build a robust omni-channel media strategy for the UK market, as part of an ambitious growth strategy, Claxon’s use of creative AI will be integral to help drive sustainable growth and success for the brand.

Brian Collins, Claxon’s recently appointed head of growth said Claxon’s mission is to empower brands, such as Phizz, to thrive in the digital age by providing strategic insights and creative solutions that are needed to stay ahead of the curve.

Collins said: “We’re delighted to add one of the UK’s fastest growing wellbeing brands to our roster and honoured to spearhead the brand’s transformative omni-channel strategy. The partnership presents an exciting opportunity for Claxon to showcase its capabilities in strategy, media and creativity, underpinned by AI, and we’re committed to helping the brand engage more customers and reach its market expansion goals.”

“Central to our approach is harnessing the power of AI and creativity to create impactful media campaigns across all brand touchpoints, driving engagement and fostering brand loyalty,” Collins concluded.

Olivia Morrison, head of marketing at Phizz said “When we noticed Claxon’s creative AI work in market, we knew they would be an excellent brand partner to elevate our presence and match our brand’s ambitions. We’re excited about the possibilities ahead and launching the first campaign to market under Claxon’s watch.”

The win comes off the back of multiple UK client wins for Claxon already in 2024, including leading cosmetic clinics brand Sisu Clinics media account. The deepening of their roster in the region comes as part of Claxon’s planned expansion into the UK market later this year.




Please login with linkedin to comment

claxon Phizz

Latest News

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
  • Marketing

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia

TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
  • Media

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media

Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term. Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV […]

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
  • Marketing

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth

Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
  • Marketing

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project

Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
  • Media

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.