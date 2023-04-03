UFC & WWE To Merge, Forming $30bn+ Entertainment Company

UFC & WWE To Merge, Forming $30bn+ Entertainment Company
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



The parent companies of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have signed a deal to merge the two businesses with combined media rights and “enhanced” sponsorship.

Endeavour Group, the parent of UFC, will hold a 51 per cent controlling interest in the new company while existing WWE shareholders will have the remaining 49 per cent. The company is expected to be worth US$21 billion (around AU$31 billion).

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor.

“For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

Both businesses have millions of loyal fans, willing to pay thousands of dollars for tickets and merch. UFC penned a deal with ESPN late last year for its media rights, which are worth around US$300 million (AU$441 million). WWE’s deals with NBC Universal and Fox are worth almost US$500 million together (AU$736 million).

“Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Vincent K. McMahon, executive chairman of WWE.

McMahon continued, “Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity. The new company will be well-positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands. I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level.”

However, both businesses are no stranger to scandals. McMahon retired from WWE last July following revelations that he had paid several women millions of US dollars in hush money about alleged affairs and misconduct. He returned to the company in January. A video emerged earlier this year of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife during a public argument at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico. White has subsequently apologised.

In fact, WWE managed to put its foot in it over the last weekend during WrestleMania — its most-watched event. In a promotional clip for Dominik Mysterio’s (son of Rey) return to the ring, it included a clip of Auschwitz with Mysterio talking about how his hours-long stint in a county jail amounted to “hard time.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

UFC wwe

Latest News

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
  • Opinion

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop… Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
  • Technology

Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience

Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
  • Advertising

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV

Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV. “We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising. A recent study from the […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]

These hiding spots are so easy
  • Marketing

28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
  • Media

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX

Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today.  After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
  • Media

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
  • Opinion

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio

Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.