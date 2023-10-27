Type + Pixel Strengthens Senior Team With Trio Of New Appointments

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has made three new senior hires, including a new lead creative team to drive the agency forward.

Award-winning creative Bec McCall is stepping into the role of creative director. Previously CD at Rumble, McCall is known for producing work that cuts through. Over her 15-year career, she’s devised campaigns for the likes of Tourism Queensland, QUT and Sunny Queen. Her work also includes the highly-awarded Town of Nowhere initiative for QCOSS and Greyhound Australia’s popular “Let’s Drive” campaign.

McCall will be working closely with Senior Copywriter Claire Bartels. A seasoned creative whose career has included stints in the US and China as well as senior roles at Publicis Brisbane and BWM Dentsu, Bartels counts Bulla, Nine West, Kmart and Kohls among her past clients. Her campaigns have launched during the Super Bowl, stirred up a billion organic impressions, and sparked quarterly sales increases above the $50M mark.

Rounding out the trio of new appointments is Silvia Azmitia, who joins the team from GrowthOps. Azmitia will be joining as Head of Digital, a role she will share with the agency’s existing digital lead, Danielle Shannon. An expert in digital strategy, digital products delivery and user-centric methodologies, Silvia has delivered major projects for both Government and private sector clients over her 13 year career, including HeartKids Australia’s UpBeat app, Ergon Energy’s My Account user portal and Podsquad, a play-based online learning program for Health and Wellbeing Queensland.

“2023 has been a massive year for us. Since the pandemic our team has doubled in size, along with our creative output. With Bec and Claire we’ve landed two outstanding creatives at the top of their game and I’m confident they’ll be able to take our campaign and brand work to the next level” said Type + Pixel founder, Darren Walls.

“With her specialist digital knowledge and background, Silvia is another huge asset to the team. We’ve always believed that brand and digital should work hand-in-hand, so the combination of Silvia’s digital expertise and Bec and Claire’s creative nous will put us in a great position for 2024 and beyond”.




