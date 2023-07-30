Twitter/ X Makes Ad Labels More Subtle

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has reportedly changed its labels to distinguish promoted posts from regular content users will see in their feeds.

The changes were first reported on Thursday evening US time, though they have not made their way to all users just yet.

Previously, promoted tweets would look like this:

The new ad format reportedly looks like this — we say reportedly because B&T has been unable to replicate the ad format here at our end.

Some users have been quick to chastise Twitter/ X, saying that it is trying to advert disclosures less obvious. However, it could simply be a test of a new format — something that most platforms and sites do regularly. Potentially, the company could be looking at new ad formats to help boost engagement, and therefore charge clients more for adverts, after it lost around half its ad revenue in the weeks and months since Musk took over.