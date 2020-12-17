Twitter Launches New Vaccine Prompt

İstanbul, Turkey - February 10, 2019: Woman using smart phone on a couch. The smart phone is an iPhone 8 displaying Twitter application. iPhone is a touchscreen smartphone developed by Apple Inc.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Twitter has today announced it is partnering with the Australian Department of Health to launch the #KnowTheFacts search prompt, which will show credible information related to immunisation, including COVID-19 vaccines, at the top of the search experience.

As conversation around COVID-19 vaccines and immunisation increases on Twitter, the social media platform says it is important that people in Australia can identify trusted information from health authorities.

The #KnowTheFacts campaign means when someone in Australia searches for certain keywords associated with vaccines on Twitter, a prompt will direct them to the Department of Health’s information resources on vaccination and the official Department of Health Twitter account.

The Australian version of the #KnowTheFacts notification is part of a global effort, with similar prompts available in the United States, Canada, UK, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries.

“We’re grateful to our partners at the Australian Department of Health for their collaboration in launching this dedicated product feature and ensuring access to vital public health information on Twitter,” said Twitter.

It follows previous efforts from Twitter to provide users with credible information when they enter a discussion about COVID-19.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Twitter vaccine

Latest News

iSelect & News Corp Join For $4.5m Marketing Partnership
  • Marketing

iSelect & News Corp Join For $4.5m Marketing Partnership

iSelect Limited has entered an exclusive digital marketing partnership with News Corp Australia, said to be worth a minimum of $4.5 million. Under the agreement, News Corp will receive payment for lead generation, content creation and revenue share of converted sales, iSelect said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. Commencing on 1 January […]

Block Wins AMP Capital’s Karrinyup Shopping Centre
  • Media

Block Wins AMP Capital’s Karrinyup Shopping Centre

After a competitive pitch, AMP Capital has appointed Block to develop the launch campaign for its $800 million redevelopment of Karrinyup Shopping Centre in Perth. Located 12 kilometres north-west of the CBD, Karrinyup will be the largest integrated retail, hospitatlity, entertainment and residential destination in Western Australia once the redevelopment is complete. AMP Capital is […]

Wildlife Victoria Road Safety Campaign Backed By Pro Bono Media Support
  • Campaigns

Wildlife Victoria Road Safety Campaign Backed By Pro Bono Media Support

Wildlife Victoria, the state’s wildlife emergency rescue service, is urging drivers to take extra care on the roads this summer. Every year thousands of native animals are killed on Victorian roads. The non-profit organisation is anticipating a deadly summer of road trauma for native animals, with more holiday makers taking to unfamiliar roads after the […]

Bangkok Thailand - August 31 2017 Facebook App on iPhone with computer laptop background closeup male hand hold social network on smart device concept.
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Gains MRC Accreditation For Integrated Third-Party Measurement On Facebook

DoubleVerify has today announced that the Media Rating Council (MRC) has extended DV’s accreditations to include DV’s impression and viewability measurement (as defined by MRC’s viewability standard) and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram. This marks the first time a third-party solution has been accredited by the MRC for integrated viewable […]

Creative Agency Edge Helps Harris Coffee Share Their First Stories Of Café Recovery 
  • Campaigns

Creative Agency Edge Helps Harris Coffee Share Their First Stories Of Café Recovery 

Following the launch of The Harris Café Recovery Project, Harris Coffee has released the stories of support for three of the cafes. The scheme, launched back in July this year, offered Australian café owners nationwide the opportunity to apply for a share in a support package following the impact of the bushfires and Covid-19. Over […]