AdvertisingNewsletter

TBWA\Sydney Cashes In With Everyday Rewards Creative Account Win

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

TBWA Sydney has been awarded the brand strategy and creative account for Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards loyalty program.

M+C Saatchi is the incumbent agency and has held the Woolworths account since 2017, but earlier this year, it was announced that the loyalty program had been separated from the wider Woolies brand portfolio.

B&T understands that M+C Saatchi’s bespoke agency Greenhouse Collective remains the lead on the broader Woolworths account across Australia and New Zealand.

This is a major win for the TBWA Sydney outfit after a time of disruption inside the agency. Earlier this month, boss Paul Bradbury tendered his resignation after first joining the agency in 2006.

In that time, he oversaw agencies in the TBWA Australia and New Zealand group, including TBWA Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, +61, TBWA Media Arts Lab, Eleven, Fleishman Hillard, Fabric, Bolt, and TBWA Sustain.

Reports suggest that Bradbury’s resignation followed differences of opinion over Nick Garrett’s appointment as CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Oceania, and his plans for the future of the and Omnicom Media Group businesses in the region.

The TBWA Sydney team is now under the leadership of Michael Hogg, Elektra O’Malley, and Matt Keon. This marks one of the trio’s first significant wins.

Related posts:

  1. Former MyDeal Marketer Ryan Gracie To Head Up Marketing For Big W
  2. BMF Names New Managing Directors
  3. In Marketing We Trust Secures Food Deliver Platform Grab & OCBC Bank Wins, Makes Three Senior Hires
  4. The Australian Unveils New ‘Wealth’ Editorial Section To Deliver Financial Content & Advice

TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

News Australia Relaunches Commercial Video Proposition Via Tubi
Akcelo Launches ‘Find Your Fitphoria’ Campaign For Anytime Fitness
Agency Scorecard: M+C Saatchi Group
Agency Scorecard: PHD
Register Lost your password?