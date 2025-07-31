TBWA\Sydney Cashes In With Everyday Rewards Creative Account Win

TBWA Sydney has been awarded the brand strategy and creative account for Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards loyalty program.

M+C Saatchi is the incumbent agency and has held the Woolworths account since 2017, but earlier this year, it was announced that the loyalty program had been separated from the wider Woolies brand portfolio.

B&T understands that M+C Saatchi’s bespoke agency Greenhouse Collective remains the lead on the broader Woolworths account across Australia and New Zealand.

This is a major win for the TBWA Sydney outfit after a time of disruption inside the agency. Earlier this month, boss Paul Bradbury tendered his resignation after first joining the agency in 2006.

In that time, he oversaw agencies in the TBWA Australia and New Zealand group, including TBWA Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, +61, TBWA Media Arts Lab, Eleven, Fleishman Hillard, Fabric, Bolt, and TBWA Sustain.

Reports suggest that Bradbury’s resignation followed differences of opinion over Nick Garrett’s appointment as CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Oceania, and his plans for the future of the and Omnicom Media Group businesses in the region.

The TBWA Sydney team is now under the leadership of Michael Hogg, Elektra O’Malley, and Matt Keon. This marks one of the trio’s first significant wins.