TVNZ+ Launches With A Warning About The Perils Of Free Streaming Via Dentsu Creative
In the recently launched campaign for TVNZ+, Dentsu Creative, and Sweetshop’s Damien Shatford, have delivered an entertaining look at the new streaming brand, TVNZ+.

TVNZ launched the reimagined streaming brand last week to better reflect its digital offering, repositioning the platform as a streaming destination rather than an OnDemand catch-up service.

Stevie Weber, executive director of strategy at Dentsu Creative, said: “The work was built off a strategic proposition that encouraged Kiwis to “get their fix” of quality content on TVNZ+. We wanted to capitalise on the idea that bingeing fresh content puts you in good social standing and gives you something to talk about while also triggering this little dopamine hit, making us generally pretty happy.

“Our research also showed that the breadth and depth of the content meant that “hunting out what you’ll watch next” was an equally exciting activity. So it was a no-brainer that we should celebrate Kiwis getting their binge on,”

Jonathan Symons, Marketing Director at TVNZ said:  “We’re really thrilled to see this campaign roll out this week.

“Our research was often telling us that TVNZ OnDemand delivered much more than many people expected both content and experience-wise, so with a new TVNZ+ name and brand, it was definitely time to deliver something different on the campaign front. And I think these ads deliver, with a fantastic mix of humour and unique Kiwi-ness,”

Central to the campaign idea is the fact that the streaming experience on TVNZ+ is not only free, but it’s also so good it will engross you to the point of distraction, with unsuspecting TVNZ+ viewers’ unwittingly ending up in situations they weren’t expecting. All cemented in the campaign line, “It’s Free. But it Could Cost You”.

“This was a brilliant opportunity to delve into the world of content that the TVNZ+ platform delivers”, said Anne Boothroyd, executive creative director at Dentsu Creative. ”Damien has conjured up a mix of action, drama and romance that will have people reaching for their devices to experience it for themselves.”

The new campaign is featured across TV, Online, OOH, Radio and Social channels from this week.

Full Credits 

TVNZ Marketing

Marketing Director – Jonathan Symons

GM Marketing & Communications – Sally Falconer

Senior Marketing Manager – Rebecca Brown

TVNZ Media and Blacksand Creative Studio

Media Planning Manager – Nicole Hughes

Senior Campaign Manager – Varsha Singh

Lead Designer – Mark Fleming

Lead Digital and Print Designer- Christopher Hill

Senior Creative Director – Greg Hughes

Dentsu Creative (ANZ)

Executive Creative Director, Australia & NZ – Marcus Tesoriero

Executive Creative Director, New Zealand – Anne Boothroyd

Executive Creative Director – Hadleigh Sinclair

Group Creative Director – Jack Delmonte

Creative Director – Andrea Sarcullo

Senior Copywriter – Matt Woods

Senior Art Director – Chelsea Sietses

Executive Director, Strategy – Stevie Weber

Chief Commercial Officer – Rachel Anderson-Cormack

Group Account Director – Evaan Miocevich

Account Director – Amanda Tonkin

Agency Producer – Nigel Sutton

Dentsu Media

Agency Director – Courtney Wide

Strategy Director – Amy Greene

Group Business Director – Sarah Wilson

Business Manager – Lucy Burbidge

Senior Business Executive – Nicholas Young

Sweetshop

Director – Damien Shatford

Executive Producer – Ben Dailey

Executive Producer – Kate Roydhouse

Producer – Larisa Tiffin

Director of Photography – Nigel Bluck

Production Designer – Bruce Everard

Editor – Lucas Baynes

Colourist – Matic Prusnik

Online – Leoni Willis – Toybox

Music and Sound: Liquid Studios

Producer – Tam O’Neill

Music Arrangement and Composition – Peter Van der Fluit

Sound Design – Craig Matuschka

