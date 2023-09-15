TV Show & Movie Clichés Mercilessly Roasted In Whacky Spots For Streamer

Fox-owned video on-demand service Tubi has just released a series of whacky spots that roast its very own content.

The work of New York-based agency Mischief @No Fixed Address, the fun spots poke fun at typical movie and TV show stereotypes.

The work’s part of Tubi’s “Just keep going” brand position and have a distinctive 90s feel. Fans of Baywatch and Seinfeld are in for a real treat here.

Commenting on the four spots, the ECD on the ads, Carl Peterson, said: “In our first big consumer campaign post-Super Bowl, we wanted to show that Tubi doesn’t just scratch the surface of different genres and sub-genres.

“But that you can actually go really deep on them. Like, if you’re really into crime dramas about narcos, Tubi has days’ worth instead of just a few hours’ worth. This led us to the idea that on Tubi, the things you love just keep going and going and going and going.”

Laugh away below: