TV Ratings (6/3/2025): MAFS Continues To Dominate Despite Police Looking Into Show

Nine’s Married At First Sight continues to dominate the TV ratings, with the show pulling more than a million extra viewers than the next closest entertainment show—whichever metric you choose.

Millions tuned in last night to see a group of grown women argue over who was a bad friend. But the heat is increasing on Nine and production company Endemol Shine as police have launched investigation following allegations that contestant Paul Antoine acted violently in an altercation with his on-screen partner, Carina Mirabile.

The incident allegedly saw Antoine punch a wall following an argument with Mirabile after she revealed that she had slept with a rapper.

It’s the kind of intoxicating content that the 2.82 million Aussies (according to Total TV reach figures) tuned in for last night. The show pulled an average audience of 1.83 million and a BVOD average of 511,000.

Nine’s Big Miracles was the second-best performing entertainment show, pulling in a reach of 1.71 million, an average of 675,000 and a BVOD average of 121,000.

The UK’s 1% Club was Seven’s top rate-r. It pulled 1.38 million in reach, an average of 770,000 and a BVOD average of 44,000.

Ten’s The Dog House was its top show, with a reach of 797,000, an average of 301,000 and a BVOD average of 13,000.