TV Ratings (30/7/25): Blockheads Left Shattered By Bathroom Disaster Hours Before Room Reveal Deadline

Last night, The Block‘s fourth episode of its 21st season did the numbers for Nine, which premiered on Sunday, 27 July.

Blockhead hearts shattered as teams were ordered to pull every tile off their bathroom walls hours before the Room Reveal deadline.

The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,836,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,029,000.

Sonny and Alicia were relieved to start the morning with a complete sign-off of their waterproofing. However, that high was short-lived.

Foreman Dan noticed that the glue their tilers were using would not be compliant if used on waterproofing, but he was told it was just being used on the plaster.

Site manager Aidan came around to check on progress and uncovered a disaster. The glue dried too slowly on the waterproofing for The Block’s tight deadlines.

House 3’s tiler using it on their entire bathroom was not great news.

Aido went toe-to-toe with the tiler, but the Site Manager won.

“You’ve got to start poppin’ tiles off the wall,” he said. Disaster!

“You see all your beautiful work up on the walls and they say you’ve got to tear it down. That was tough,” Taz said.

Also on Nine, A Current Affair raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,756,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,107,000.

Over on Seven, Home and Away brought the viewers, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,381,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 905,000.

The ABC‘s 7:30 sat in its usual top 10 spot, bringing in the views with a Total TV National Reach of 1,344,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 819,000.

Over on Channel 10, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service brought in a Total TV National reach of 713,000, sitting in the 18th spot.