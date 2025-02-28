TV Ratings (28/2/2024): MAFS Reprieve Gifts Top Spot To Travel Guides Repeat

The TV schedule breathes a sigh of relief on Thursday mornings as Nine’s all-conquering Married At First Sight takes a break.

In its place, a re-run of Nine’s Travel Guides, which saw regular Aussies travel to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, was the top-performing entertainment show, attracting 1,85 million in total TV reach, an average audience of 672,000 and a BVOD average of 63,000.

Nine’s A Current Affair, which ran just before, also performed strongly with a reach of 1.42 million, an average audience of 918,000 and a BVOD average of 80,000.

Seven’s top entertainment show was The Chase, which pulled a reach of 1.2 million but an average of 569,000 and a BVOD average of 29,000.

Seven News was the top-performing news show, pulling a reach of 1.9 million, an average of 1.2 million and a BVOD average of 62,000.

Ten’s top rate-r was Gogglebox, which drew a reach of 1.06 million an average of 571,000 and a BVOD average of 37,000.