TV Ratings (28/05/2024): Aussies Tune In To Watch Ava Being Ousted On The Summit

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell



The Summit contestant Ava burst into tears when she read a brutal note that told of her group’s decision to cut her from Nine Reality TV Series.

The episode attracted an impressive total TV national reach of 1,401,000 and an average audience of 563,000 viewers.

“The group has decided to cut you and your cash loose. Say goodbye to The Summit,” read the note. Earlier in the day, Sam and Taylor had been let in on a secret by the mountains keeper that the last person left behind at the waterfall challenge would be sent home from the mountain.

Unbeknown to Ava, she thought it was her time to scale up the rock face of the waterfall when the Mountains Keeper dropped her the note. After reading it, Ava proceeded to take a seat by the waterfall and have a moment while the team watched on.

“Taylor had power at the top of the obstacle and he made the decision to leave me behind and I should’ve carried the money that day,” said Ava.

Ava was crushed that she’d only placed eighth out of the 15 trekkers.

Also during prime time, Seven’s Dream House posted an average audience of 602,000 and Ten’s MasterChef posted an impressive average audience of 668,000.

