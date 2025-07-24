TV Ratings (23/07/2024): The Block Gets First Run At 2025 Ratings But Viewers Don’t Stick Around For Tipping Point Antics

It was all eyes on Nine last night as another special edition of Tipping Point Australia kicked off, this time featuring the stars of beloved Aussie renovation show, The Block. But, seemingly, the combo was not a winner for Nine with a total TV national reach of 1,697,000 but only an average audience of 699,000.

That average is significantly less than any regular episode of The Block and even yesterday’s regular 5pm episode of Tipping Point, which achieved a national average audience of 815,000.

Hosted by Todd Woodbridge, three Block favourites went head to head for a chance to win the $40,000 jackpot and donate it to their chosen charities. The blockheads up to the challenge? Host Scott Cam competing for Find Ya Feet, judge Shaynna Blaze for Voice of Change and foreman favourite Dan Reilly for NICU, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Women’s Hospital.

Reilly praised the charity after losing his baby daughter, Billie, in December 2024 at 10 days old.

“You never wish anyone to end up there, but if you do, these people are the best people in the world,” Dan said. “They not only look after your little infant baby, they’ll look after you as mum and dad.”

“They let us bring our dogs in to meet Billie, and they got Billie from the NICU to outside to be in the sunshine, something I always wanted her to do,” he shared. “And the most amazing thing was, we wanted to watch a movie as a family together, and they changed our whole room into a movie theatre. “They had Billie’s movie tickets, and we got to sit there as a family. It was such an amazing experience.” In the end, it was Shayna who made it to the final round, and after taking a huge risk, it looked like Voice Of Change might only go home with $3000. However, a last-minute act of kindness from the show’s producers saw her initial $18K returned to her, leaving the charity that uses storytelling and the arts to challenge harmful norms, remove shame, and start safer conversations with an impressive $21,3000 contribution.