TV Ratings (23/06/2025): 1.8 Million People Tune In As Henry & Cade Lift The Lego Masters Grand Trophy

Following a spectacular return to the LEGO® Masters studio, Season 1 champions Henry and Cade have again proved their building prowess, winning the prestigious title of LEGO® Masters: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, the grand trophy, and the galactic sum of $100,000. This was the most watched entertainment program overnight reaching 1,767,000 people and held an average of 850,000.

In last nights grand finale, the three surviving teams—which also included Australian team, Trent and Alex, and team Sweden, Vidar and Albin—were given creative freedom to construct extraordinary builds of their own choosing in 28 hours, in the hope of being crowned the best of the best globally after a truly international competition where seven countries competed—Canada, China, Finland, Sweden, USA, New Zealand and Australia.

At the end of the build, the winners of LEGO® Masters: Grand Masters of the Galaxy were determined by Brickman’s 100 votes and the votes of 200 members of the public.

Henry and Cade proved their Season 1 win was no fluke with their new “Spartans versus Hydra” build. Their ambitious creation featured the goddess Athena riding a Pegasus, protecting Spartans battling a five-headed Hydra, securing their win despite a last minute mishap.

Trent and Alex, who were paired for the first time this season, decided to build “Dogzilla” busting into the city. Following feedback from Brickman they refined their construction to a playful puppy busting into a LEGO® city and leaving a trail of destruction while trying to play with an unimpressed cranky cat.

Vidar and Albin, the larrikin Swedish best friends, embarked on “A Child’s Imagination” for their final build, which featured a life-sized eight-year-old boy battling a monster emerging from a toy chest.

Henry and Cade said: “We started out as two strangers being paired up on a reality TV show, essentially playing with a children’s toy. We were able to watch the show grow into something more and to be here seven years later and to have won for the second time, this time against the best LEGO® Masters in the world, is an absolute honour.

“We’re super proud of our final build and hope everyone is inspired by what it represents – taking chances in life, seizing the opportunities that are presented to you and sharing the special moments with your loved ones.”

“I was stoked to see our original winners return and take out this season. It’s a testament to those guys that not only did we feel like we saw the boys from seven years ago, we were seeing something new again. The only problem they have now is finding somewhere to store the world’s most inconvenient trophy,” said host Hamish Blake.

Over on Seven and 10 and their most watched entertainment programs were The Chase Australia with a total TV National reach with 1,502,000 and an national average audience of 716,000, and MasterChef with a reach of 1,318,000 and a average of 683,000.

Interestingly Home and Away was the most streamed entertainment program with a BVOD National average audience of 137,000 people.