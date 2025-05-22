TV Ratings (21/05/2025): “One In A 500 Year” Rain Bomb Keeps Eyes Glued To News

With flood waters threatening large parts of the NSW Mid North Coast, and a large-scale emergency response effort underway, it was all eyes on the news last night.

Nine took out the top spot with a total TV national reach of 2,213,000 and a national average of 1,438,000. Seven followed closely behind with a total TV national reach of 2,191,000 and an average of 1,395,000 – placing both news programs around 500,000 average viewers ahead of any other non-news program for the night.

With more than 48,000 people isolated by flooding, more than 1000 reported SES callouts carried out, and 339 rescues in the past 24 hours across the event has broken almost 100-year records and is being described as “a one-in-500-year event”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9News Sydney (@9newssydney)

Heavy rain is expected to continue over the coming days, with eyeballs on the news likely to continue to surge.