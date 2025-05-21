TV Ratings (20/05/2025): Kate The Great Stumped By Legendary Boxer As Race For Control Of The Floor Heats Up

The Floor once again smashed the ratings for the Nine Network with a total TV national reach of 2,125,000 and a national average of 1,147,000, placing it first among the non-news programs.

36-year-old citizenship consultant Kate dominated the game, winning seven consecutive duels across topics ranging from Aussie wildlife to gold medallists, despite her original category being ‘pasta’.

Nicknamed “Kate the Great” by host Rodger Corser, she faced fierce competition in her eighth round from firefighter Jono, an avid sports and Olympics fan.

In a tense, sudden death showdown, Kate stumbled when shown the face of a legendary boxer, drawing a blank and passing. While she recovered slightly by correctly identifying Dylan Alcott as the next medalist, her fate hung in the balance.

But will Kate’s redemption be enough to keep her in the competition? It’s a question that will likely keep viewers glued to their screens on tonight’s episode.

With only nine contestants left ahead of the May 26 Grand Finale, the pressure is mounting as players continue battling for control of The Floor and the $200,000 prize that comes along with it.

Over on Seven, it was Farmer Wants a Wife that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,534,000 and a national average of 807,000 as the number of eliminated hopefuls continues to rise in the search for happily ever after.