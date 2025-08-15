TV Ratings (14/08/2025): 10th AFLW Season Kicks Off, 962K Tune In

The AFLW season kicked off on Seven last night for 962,000 people to see. The 10th AFLW season began with an iconic battle between fierce rivals Carlton and Collingwood. It was Carlton who ultimately came out on top, kicking six goals to Collingwood’s three to clinch a 24 point victory.

Carlton’s midfielder Erone Fitzpatrick was inspirational in the middle of the field, kicking two goals and registering 13 disposals in her sides win. In what was a tightly contested battle, Seven only managed to pull in a total TV national average audience of 221,000.

Collingwood will be looking to get their season back on track when they face GWS Giants next Saturday.

Over on Nine, the broadcaster capitalised on the poor viewership of the AFLW, attracting the third highest total TV national reach of the night with 1,688,000. The average audience of 804,000 were treated with a top of the table clash between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.

The game was exactly what the NRL would have wanted with the two powerhouse clubs slogging it out for 80 minutes, but neither team could manage to secure the win—forcing golden point. It was ultimately Storm hooker Harry Grant who showed his creativity and footy smarts, throwing the dummy of the century to fool the opposition and slide under the posts for an important Melbourne victory.

The match however didn’t come without controversy, with Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary slotting a field goal in extra time, but it was denied by referee Ashley Klein due to forward Moses Leota obstructing Grant from making a play on the field goal attempt.