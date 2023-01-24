Tuesday TV Wrap: The Chase Overtakes Australian Open

Seven’s The Chase was the most watched non-news show on Tuesday night, followed by Home and Away.

As many as 508,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch The Chase last night, whilst 472,000 tuned in for Home and Away (both Seven).

Both shows helped lift Seven’s daily share to 30.0 per cent, just behind Nine’s 31.8 per cent. Coming in behind Seven was Network 10 with 14.5 per cent, The ABC with 13.8 per cent and SBS Network with 9.9 per cent.

The Australian Open fell down the rankings slightly yesterday with a peak audience of 449,000 Aussies tuning in to watch the tennis.

Seven News once again took the overall top spot with 946,000 metro viewers watching.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.8% 30.0% 14.5% 13.8% 9.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network + Affiliates 946,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network + Affiliates 933,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 682,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network + Affiliates 679,000 5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 572,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 508,000 7 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 472,000 8 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D9 -NIGHT SESSION 2 Nine Network 449,000 9 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D9 -NIGHT Nine Network 438,000 10 7.30 SUMMER-EV ABC TV 390,000