Tuesday TV Wrap: The Chase Overtakes Australian Open

Tuesday TV Wrap: The Chase Overtakes Australian Open
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Seven’s The Chase was the most watched non-news show on Tuesday night, followed by Home and Away.

As many as 508,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch The Chase last night, whilst 472,000 tuned in for Home and Away (both Seven).

Both shows helped lift Seven’s daily share to 30.0 per cent, just behind Nine’s 31.8 per cent. Coming in behind Seven was Network 10 with 14.5 per cent, The ABC with 13.8 per cent and SBS Network with 9.9 per cent.

The Australian Open fell down the rankings slightly yesterday with a peak audience of 449,000 Aussies tuning in to watch the tennis.

Seven News once again took the overall top spot with 946,000 metro viewers watching.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
31.8% 30.0% 14.5% 13.8% 9.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network + Affiliates 946,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network + Affiliates 933,000
3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 682,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network + Affiliates 679,000
5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 572,000
6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 508,000
7 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 472,000
8 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D9 -NIGHT SESSION 2 Nine Network 449,000
9 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D9 -NIGHT Nine Network 438,000
10 7.30 SUMMER-EV ABC TV 390,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Chase TV wrap

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]