Triple M Is Turning Off The Mics: 49 Stations Stop Talking, So You Can

On Monday, 7 July, Triple M will switch off the mics across all 49 stations nationally, from 6am to 6pm, to observe its seventh annual No Talk Day.

All shows, news, traffic updates, and advertising will pause for one simple reason: to give Triple M listeners the space to check in with themselves and each other.

Every day, an average of 8.8 Australians die by suicide, and three in four are men. While the statistics are confronting, the message is clear that talking saves lives. With a continued partnership with Lifeline, No Talk Day encourages Australians to prioritise their mental wellbeing and seek support if they’re struggling.

Whether it’s picking up the phone and calling a mate or going for a walk, No Talk Day encourages listeners to act and begin a conversation. Throughout the day (6am – 6pm) carefully curated music will be featured, alongside powerful messages and personal stories from listeners.

“No Talk Day is about creating space, space to reflect, reach out, and start a conversation. For seven years Triple M has paused programming to shine a light on mental health in a way only radio can,” said Matthew O’Reilly, head of Triple M Metro Content.

“Talking about mental health doesn’t need to be heavy; it can be as simple as a check-in with a loved one, a mate, or a professional. If No Talk Day helps even one person start that conversation, we’ve done our job,” O’Reilly concluded.

Triple M’s No Talk Day will be heard on all 49 stations nationwide and on the LiSTNR app, from 6am to 6pm on Monday 7 July. Making mental health a priority is important at any time.