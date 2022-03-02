Triple M Hobart Announces New Breakfast Show Hosted By Local Favourites

Hobart’s 107.3 Triple M has announced Esther “Woody” Nicols and Andy “Tubes” Taylor will host the station’s new breakfast show from Tuesday, 15 March.

Triple M Breakfast with Woody & Tubes will pair this Tasmanian-born duo for the first time and – through their common goals and interests – will ensure listener’s mornings are full of  Hobart flavour and passion.

Esther “Woody” Nicols is familiar to Hobart audiences for her role in one of Hobart radio’s most successful radio duos, The Paul and Woody Show from 2013 -2017 on Hit100.9.

Having majored in journalism and international relations, Woody started her career producing the radio show Charles Wooley Across Australia which broadcasted nationally from Hobart studios for two years in the mid-2000’s.

Woody’s journey later led to a workday music shift, followed by breakfast radio before nearly being eaten by a Hyena in the wilds of Africa.

“Getting back into the studio will be a great distraction for my current and severe Hobart e-scooter addiction!” Said Woody.

“As a sixth generation Tassie gal, I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to help create a show truly about Hobart, with Hobart, and for Hobart.”

Meanwhile, Andy “Tubes” Taylor will be taking on his first fulltime radio gig. Tubes has previously been heard on ABC Hobart and commentating on streaming services for the Sheffield Shield, Women’s National Cricket League and Marsh Cup for the Tasmanian Tigers.

“I’m excited to be paired with Woody to start Hobart’s day. We live in the best place in the world and I can’t think of anywhere better to raise my young family,” he said said.

Triple M Hobart content director, Phil Bradley, said Breakfast with Woody & Tubes will both deliver a fun way to greet the day in Hobart, and spotlight the best of what Hobart has to offer, “from small businesses to local entertainment, sport and the arts.”

Woody & Tubes will tackle the biggest issues of the day, speak to Hobart’s politicians about what matters most to locals and undoubtably give Hobart the latest community news, best events, music, laughs and giveaways available nowhere else,” Bradley added.

Triple M Breakfast with Woody & Tubes will air on Hobart’s 107.3 Triple M from Tuesday March 15, 6-9am weekdays.

