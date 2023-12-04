Triple J Announces Hottest 100 2023 Dates

Voting in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2023 opens next Tuesday, 12 December, at 8am AEDT. That means it’s time to pick out your fave songs of the year, submit your votes and join millions of people from across the country on Saturday, 27 January, as we count down the Hottest 100 songs of 2023, as voted by you.

After the nationwide party wraps up on Saturday, 27 January, the broadcaster will be backing it up with the Hottest 200 (200-101) on Sunday, 28 January, to hear all the songs that just missed the final cut.

Then, on Saturday, 3 February, lean into your Y2K era with Double J as we take it back twenty years to celebrate the Hottest 100 of 2003.

It has also launched the triple j Hottest 100 Design Comp this year, giving young designers from all around Australia the chance to create the official artwork for the Hottest 100 of 2023. After digging through hundreds of entries from talented artists, we finally have a winner! Congratulations to Nat Welsh, the music-loving, multi-talented illustrator and graphic designer who blew us away with her multidimensional dreamscape. Get to know the mind behind the winning design here.

Now in its 30th year, the Hottest 100 is triple j’s annual poll of your favourite songs. Find out more about this year’s countdown (including the Golden Ticket and how to vote) here and all about the history of triple j’s Hottest 100 here .