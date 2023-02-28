Travel Texas Appoints GTI Tourism As ANZ Partner

Travel Texas, the destination marketing organisation for the State of Texas, has appointed GTI Tourism as its PR and marketing agency in Australia and New Zealand.

Following a competitive tender process, Sydney-based GTI has been appointed to undertake media relations, social media, consumer promotions, creative services and travel trade relations.

The agency will work with Travel Texas to promote the state’s diverse travel activities and experiences to Australian and New Zealand travellers, ultimately driving awareness and visitation to the destination.

Tommy Woods, economic development and tourism marketing specialist for Travel Texas, said this appointment sees Texas re-enter the market after pausing activity in 2020 when Australia and New Zealand’s international borders were closed.

“The Australian and New Zealand markets have rebounded strongly, with many travellers returning for their second or third visit. Research shows Aussies and Kiwis are staying even longer in the United States than pre-pandemic, so it’s a great time to be once again showcasing both the nature-based and city experiences on offer in Texas,” Tommy said.

“We are inviting Aussies and Kiwis to ‘Let’s Texas’ and explore our exciting cities like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Fredericksburg, Houston and San Antonio, get out on one of our hiking trails, visit historical and out-of-this-world attractions, or enjoy a taste of our famous Texas BBQ or one of our five-star restaurants.”

GTI managing director, Sarah Anderson, says 2023 is an exciting year to be promoting Texas in Australia and New Zealand.

“Not only is Austin’s SXSW Festival coming down under to Sydney in October 2023, but San Antonio will play host to the global IPW Conference in May, which will, as in other years, attract thousands of attendees, including Australian and New Zealand media and travel companies,” Anderson said.

“Both of these events will provide fantastic opportunities for Travel Texas to raise awareness amongst Australian and New Zealand travellers of what’s on offer in Texas.”