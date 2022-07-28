Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
Nicholas Price
By Nicholas Price
SHARE
THIS



As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group.

The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, commencing next month.

Anna Burgdorf, general manager brand and marketing – premium leisure said: “Our new brand campaign is designed to increase awareness of our boutique travel advisory business in key markets like Australia and New Zealand as the industry emerges from the pandemic. International travel is now more complex than ever, and our advisors have the experience and connections to design unique experiences for travellers, with a concierge-style service offering.

“With so many travel agents and agencies unable to survive the impact of the pandemic, there is now, more than ever, a need for a trusted, expert travel advisor to help clients navigate this new world of travel.”

Phil McDonald, partner and managing director at BCM Group added: “It’s an absolute privilege to bring this campaign to life for Travel Associates. They are the specialists in finding the world’s most precious destinations for their clients and this work tells that story perfectly. The digital-first campaign will precisely target premium travellers, presenting a new and unique proposition for Travel Associates. We look forward to our partnership with the Travel Associates team as the world of premium travel takes off again.”

Travel Associates is Australia’s leading premium agency group with a boutique network of 55 offices in Australia and New Zealand. The new campaign repositions the brand as the leader in designing unique, luxury, one of a kind travel experiences for discerning travellers.

Please login with linkedin to comment

bcm group Travel Associates

Latest News

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content
  • Marketing

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content

According to new data released today from ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), consumers will engage with new brands across all channels, including online, in-store and on social media platforms, as long as the content is relevant and trustworthy. In fact, nearly half of the 1,000 US consumers polled said trustworthiness and transparency […]

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion
  • Media
  • Technology

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion

Having already taken a bite out of Snapchat back in 2018, Kylie Jenner has now turned her attention to Instagram as part of a growing wave of unrest on the app. Jenner, who has grown to fame as part of the Kardashian oligarchy, reposted a call to action on her Instagram story as part of […]

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled a new campaign on TikTok with Australian comedy trio Swag on the Beat and real Singapore grandmothers to generate more awareness of Singapore’s offerings. With a word play on one of the city’s biggest events – the Singapore Grand Prix – the Gran Prix Singapore Style campaign features three […]

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network
  • Media

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network

Media personality Zoe Marshall (pictured) has partnered with independent podcast company Acast, giving it hosting and distribution rights to Marshall’s human-interest podcast, The Deep. From terminal parents to sex workers, extremists and drug addicts, The Deep is a place for thought-provoking conversations that help us explore who we are when no one is looking. Utilising her […]