Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group.

The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, commencing next month.

Anna Burgdorf, general manager brand and marketing – premium leisure said: “Our new brand campaign is designed to increase awareness of our boutique travel advisory business in key markets like Australia and New Zealand as the industry emerges from the pandemic. International travel is now more complex than ever, and our advisors have the experience and connections to design unique experiences for travellers, with a concierge-style service offering.

“With so many travel agents and agencies unable to survive the impact of the pandemic, there is now, more than ever, a need for a trusted, expert travel advisor to help clients navigate this new world of travel.”

Phil McDonald, partner and managing director at BCM Group added: “It’s an absolute privilege to bring this campaign to life for Travel Associates. They are the specialists in finding the world’s most precious destinations for their clients and this work tells that story perfectly. The digital-first campaign will precisely target premium travellers, presenting a new and unique proposition for Travel Associates. We look forward to our partnership with the Travel Associates team as the world of premium travel takes off again.”

Travel Associates is Australia’s leading premium agency group with a boutique network of 55 offices in Australia and New Zealand. The new campaign repositions the brand as the leader in designing unique, luxury, one of a kind travel experiences for discerning travellers.