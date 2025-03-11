CampaignsNewsletter

Trade Me Property's 'People's Choicest' Campaign Wraps With Pāpāmoa Hosting Backyard Bash Via Because NZ

Beachside suburb Pāpāmoa has celebrated being crowned the ‘Choicest Suburb’ winner of Trade Me Property’s inaugural ‘People’s Choicest’ Awards – the culmination of a campaign developed by agency Because NZ.

The popular Bay of Plenty location was named Aotearoa’s ‘Choicest Suburb,’ earning 136,000 public votes.

To celebrate Trade Me Property, in partnership with Because threw The Pāpāmoa Backyard Bash – a community celebration in Pāpāmoa featuring a free sausage sizzle, burgers, ice cream, donuts, kids’ entertainment, local musicians and classic games such as tug-o-war and egg-and-spoon races.

The party was hosted by The Edge’s Harrison Keefe, who also broadcast The Edge Drive show live from the event.

In January, Keefe, alongside fellow influencer Nepia Takuira-Mita, embarked on a nationwide tour, visiting finalist locations and creating engaging digital content that encouraged public participation and social sharing.

Because led the content creation, talent management and logistics.

“The Trade Me Property’s People’s Choicest was an incredible opportunity to celebrate the everyday magic of Kiwi life. From engaging digital content to the grand suburb event, it had so many layers of fun and excitement. Seeing the community come together in Pāpāmoa to celebrate their win was the perfect way to wrap up such a dynamic activation,” Corinna Homer, business director NZ at Because said.

“The Trade Me Property’s People’s Choicest began from a conversation about how Kiwis live in Aotearoa and what makes us so special. Since then, the campaign has flourished into an overwhelming success. Because’s expertise and event execution made it truly shine. Their ability to bring our vision to life, capture Kiwi attention, and create a seamless experience from start to finish was invaluable,” Shelley Smith, head of marketing at Trade Me Property added.

The inaugural Trade Me Property’s People’s Choicest Awards began last November and Kiwis were invited to nominate their favourite spots in seven categories, including Choicest Suburb, Playground, Bush, Public Loo, Landmark, Dairy, and Local Legend.

Fredrika Stigell
