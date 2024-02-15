Tourism Tasmania Launches AI Tool That Turns Prompts Into Art, Via BMF And Orchard

Abigail Dawson
By Abigail Dawson



Tourism Tasmania has launched an image generator, ‘TasmanAi’, which instead of using artificial intelligence, turns people’s prompts into original art made by local Tasmanians.

Through the new platform, Tourism Tasmania is inviting people to turn their weird and wonderful ideas into very real art, created by very real Tasmanian artists to highlight the Tasmanian way of life and the reasons to visit; it’s craft, passion, realness, and authenticity.

Collaborating with nine Tasmanian artists with backgrounds in ceramics, acrylics, oil and crayon, people can submit their most inspired prompts coupled with a Tasmanian location via the TasmanAi website, in the hopes of receiving  their very own, unique, Tasmanian artwork.

Lindene Cleary, chief marketing officer, Tourism Tasmania, said: “TasmanAi is about highlighting what makes Tasmania different. While AI has its place in the world, the Tasmanian way of life is authentic and creative, where producing original art with meaning takes time, soul, and humanity. These are the things visitors will experience on a holiday in Tasmania – they ‘come down for air’ by slowing down, seeing the beauty beyond the surface, and making real connections. And of course, having a little fun.”

Created by BMF and Orchard, and with PR driven by HAVAS Red and media by Starcom, TasmanAi launches with an online video, in social, and through PR and artist activations.

Casey Schweikert, Creative Director, BMF, said: “AI is great, but why let robots have all the fun? We’re excited to remind Australians that Tasmania is the most inspiring place on earth and prove just how creative us meatbags can be. After all, databases of stolen jpegs are no match for Tasmania’s wealth of artistic talent and wildly stimulating views.”

