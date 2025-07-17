Tourism Fiji Welcomes Famed Wilson Volleyball In ‘Cast Away’ Home In New Campaign Launch

Wilson the Volleyball featured as the only companion of Tom Hanks’ Chuck Noland in the film ‘Cast Away’ (2000), filmed in Fiji, and has been discovered after 25 years lost at sea, set to make its way to Australian shores this week. In a tribute to Wilson’s return, Tourism Fiji has released a short film to welcome him, ‘Wilson’s Happily Ever After’.

Wilson’s return reintroduces audiences to one of pop culture’s most unlikely icons, whose story first captured hearts in an island survival story filmed in Fiji 25 years ago. Thought to be lost forever, Wilson has been discovered right where his story began, in Fiji.

Wilson will be washing up on beaches across Australia next week, with the first to spot him winning a trip to his home of Fiji.

On Thursday 24 July, beachgoers at Bondi Beach (NSW), St Kilda Beach (VIC), and Gold Coast Main Beach (QLD) will have the chance to find one of the three Wilson volleyballs washing ashore from 6:00am AEST.

Arriving on the sand, the three balls will invite a few to claim a Fijian getaway, by simply scanning a QR code on Wilson to unlock the adventure.

“The tribute is a celebration of both Wilson’s enduring appeal and Fiji’s spirit of happiness,” Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said.

“Wilson’s story is one that has stuck with so many for 25 years. He’s the volleyball that broke hearts around the world. So when we realised it had been a quarter century since he was last seen drifting out at sea, we thought what better time to give Wilson the ending he deserves? And not only did he survive, he’s thriving, making friends, and even playing volleyball again.

“The short video is a way of giving fans a little closure and celebrating the heart that makes Fiji so special, where Wilson has found his happily ever after, where happiness comes naturally”.

If Fiji fans aren’t able to make it to the coastline, a trip to Fiji is up for grabs with Wilson’s Sporting Goods, with customers spending $250 online or in-store from 24 July automatically entered into the draw.