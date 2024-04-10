Tom Fogden Appointed Editor Of B&T, Team Grows Like A Virus

David Hovenden
By David Hovenden



The Misfits Media Company’s board, senior management and the tribal council has today officially announced the appointment of Tom Fogden to the role of editor B&T.

Lead image L-R: Dan Uglow, Arvind Hickman, Pippa Chambers, Sofia Geraghty, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, Tom Fogden, Rosie Oakshott, David Hovenden, Aimee Edwards.

Fogden has been acting in the role since February 2024. The London native joined B&T from the UK in 2022.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see Tom take on this challenging role. B&T is the industry’s friend, mentor and confidant shining a light on the lighter and brighter side of the advertising, marketing and media community,” Misfits CEO David Hovenden said.

“I’m absolutely cock-a-hoop to be named as the custodian of B&T’s editorial direction for the foreseeable future. Moving to Australia is the best decision I’ve ever made and to be made editor of such a prestigious title as B&T is a dream come true for me,” Fodgen enthused through a still flute of champagne.

Fogden now leads a bulging editorial team churning our content for the esteemed industry organ. Reporting to Fogden is a the star-studded line up including Sofia Geraghty, Arvind Hickman, Aimee Edwards, Pippa Chambers and Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham.

Fogden reports to Rosie Oakshott, B&T’s managing director. The whole team is guided by Misfits founders Dan Uglow and David Hovenden both of whom have a predilection for meddling and dispensing oft-unwanted advice.

Tom replaces long-serving B&T editor John Bastick who remains a close friend and contributor to the title, but more importantly is working on finishing one of the three books he’s had accepted for publication over the past 20 years.

Despite his desire to become an Australian citizen, Fogden remains faithful to his beloved, if not utterly hopeless, Crystal Palace.




