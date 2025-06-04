Tom Braybrooke Hails WPP Media’s Open Intelligence LLM As A “Fundamental Shift”

WPP Media has launched Open Intelligence, an industry-first large language model (LLM) that it says will deliver business outcomes “and fuel faster, smarter marketing performance”.

WPP Media said Open Intelligence is trained on the world’s largest and most diverse set of audience, behavioural and event data across WPP’s decentralised partnership network.

It added that it learns continuously from trillions of signals across more than 350 partners in more than 75 markets to help brands reach up to 5 billion adults globally, with relevance, speed and precision.

In practice, WPP Media said it will “understand and predict audience behaviour and marketing performance based on patterns derived from real-time data about how people engage with content, brands, platforms and products”.

This will allow it to “bespoke models for our clients, each enhanced with their first-party data and fine-tuned according to their individual strategic business goals. Clients use these models to continuously optimise audience segmentation, creative development, and media activation to maximise ROI and real-world results.”

These models then lead to media being activated through its partners Meta, Snap Inc. and TikTok as well as FreeWheel, Google and Microsoft Advertising among others.

“Open Intelligence represents a fundamental shift in how we think about what’s possible when it comes to data and marketing. For our Australian clients, we’ve seen rapid adoption of composable data architectures and a strong preference towards zero movement of data. Unlike traditional data matching and identity solutions, Open Intelligence enables marketers to secure insights across diverse datasets without moving or exposing the raw data, using InfoSum’s patented technology,” said Tom Braybrook, MD of Choreograph Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m excited to be bringing this capability into the Australian market, collaborating with our global business to roll out WPP Media’s Open Intelligence platform for our local clients in Australia & New Zealand. Most importantly, Open Intelligence will enable brands to move beyond reactive strategies and optimise media, creative, and targeting by using AI to reveal hidden relationships in consumer behaviour.”

WPP Media’s rebrand and restructure—integrating the distinct agency brands under the WPP Media banner, unifying the P&L and pooling the resources under the WPP Open AI platform—is all part of this effort for scale and simplification.

Locally, the newly minted WPP Media bosses told B&T last week that Australia is slightly ahead of this global curve.