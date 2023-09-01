TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow Draws Leading Brands Across Sydney & Melbourne

TikTok’s Thrive Roadshow has visited Sydney and Melbourne, attracting more than 400 well-known brands including Frank Green and Edgars Mission to get essential guidance on digital marketing, content creation and business strategy.

During the event, small business operators and owners had the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from TikTok experts, industry professionals and accomplished SMB owners who have achieved significant business growth and success through the platform.

Founders from Beysis, Esmio Australia, and Chefs & Dogs, shared their expertise, whilst addressing pressing questions about harnessing viral success, transforming customer feedback into product solutions, and how to grow a prosperous business utilising TikTok.

TikTok AUNZ general manager, global business solutions, Brett Armstrong said, “With a thriving community of more than 350,000 businesses on our platform, we’ve witnessed the impactful role TikTok plays for businesses of all sizes throughout Australia. We trust that the Thrive Roadshows have provided business owners with valuable insights into sustaining success on our platform, as we remain committed to enabling them to succeed and dream big!.”

Joel Moran, marketing director, brand, growth and product marketing added, “Afterpay has always been committed to empowering businesses of all sizes for success. We know the importance of understanding and seizing the opportunities digital platforms offer, and we’re always looking for ways to help our merchants achieve success. TikTok is continuing to grow as an incredible platform for business visibility and success. By partnering with TikTok for the TikTok Thrive Roadshow, we’re excited to be supporting a roadshow of knowledge sharing that will benefit Australian businesses of all sizes.”

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1085 votes Vote