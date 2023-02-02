TikTok Finds The Eight Codes Of Aussie Joy

TikTok has released a new report offering insights into what makes modern Aussies happy and “sparks joy” within them.

“Sparking Aussie Joy,” which was produced with cultural insights and strategy agency Crowd DNA, identifies eight emerging codes of joy in the Aussie TikTok userbase that brands can tap into.

The video-sharing app said that joy can be found in four key themes, “Me,” “We,” “Play,” and “Purpose.” When used as the axes on a four-way continuum, the themes can help illustrate what makes a TikTok video or ad more relatable to Aussie consumers.

TikTok AUNZ general manager, Brett Armstrong said, “TikTok isn’t just a gatekeeper of culture, it acts as a stage that reflects how Aussies today and tomorrow are embracing their unique identity while simultaneously trailblazing and challenging the status quo. With the suspected economic headwinds brands are facing this year, it has never been more important to understand what is bringing Aussie’s joy during these times and join them in this discovery in an authentic and captivating way.”

Crowd DNA APAC managing director, El Pigram added: “It was great to partner with TikTok on such a joyful project to kick off 2023, connecting with cultural experts and TikTok users to unpack where Aussie culture is heading and why. The rise of community entertainment has shifted the way young Australians both engage with and shape culture, with TikTok playing a critical role in dissolving the lines between IRL and URL.”

Brands can use the eight codes as a guide for producing authentic content. For example, when it comes to Mateship 2.0, brands can use the increase in conversations around “flooding” and “flood,” up 100 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, or “#Climateemergency” and “community” up 50 per cent and 200 per cent, respectively.

Check out the full report here for all the insights.