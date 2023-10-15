TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers.

The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney campus tours, character favourites and more.

With more than 48 Disney handles participating, the four-week activation will be live in 24 regions around the globe. It will allow Disney fans to watch videos from across its brands create their own videos with Disney music and effects, play daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade “Character Cards” of their favourite characters to win unique profile frames to show off their fandom.

“The Walt Disney Company has an incredible legacy of bringing joy and excitement to a global community through its iconic films and TV series, heartwarming characters, thrilling parks and memorable brands,” said Nicole Iacopetti, global head of content, TikTok.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company’s undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok’s passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can’t find anywhere else. We look forward to continuing to partner alongside Disney to give our community new and exciting opportunities to enjoy their favourite content.”

“For more than 100 years, Disney has been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling, so we are thrilled to continue that legacy with this first-of-its-kind experience on TikTok,” said Asad Ayaz, chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company.

“With over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences, TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans to create, engage and connect around their favourite Disney films, shows, characters and experiences, so we’re thrilled to partner with them as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company.”