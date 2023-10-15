TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers.

The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney campus tours, character favourites and more.

With more than 48 Disney handles participating, the four-week activation will be live in 24 regions around the globe. It will allow Disney fans to watch videos from across its brands create their own videos with Disney music and effects, play daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade “Character Cards” of their favourite characters to win unique profile frames to show off their fandom.

“The Walt Disney Company has an incredible legacy of bringing joy and excitement to a global community through its iconic films and TV series, heartwarming characters, thrilling parks and memorable brands,” said Nicole Iacopetti, global head of content, TikTok.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company’s undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok’s passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can’t find anywhere else. We look forward to continuing to partner alongside Disney to give our community new and exciting opportunities to enjoy their favourite content.”

“For more than 100 years, Disney has been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling, so we are thrilled to continue that legacy with this first-of-its-kind experience on TikTok,” said Asad Ayaz, chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company.

“With over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences, TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans to create, engage and connect around their favourite Disney films, shows, characters and experiences, so we’re thrilled to partner with them as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Disney TikTok

Latest News

Radio Stars Gather For The 2023 ACRA Awards! But Where’s Kyle?
  • Media

Radio Stars Gather For The 2023 ACRA Awards! But Where’s Kyle?

Radio royalty (and B&T) gathered at the ICC on Saturday night for the 34th annual Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards. Kyle Sandilands took the gong for the Individual Talent of the Year Award (Metro), however, the star was nowhere to be seen. In a video clip, Sandilands revealed the real reason he was […]

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
  • Marketing

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform

Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]

It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett
  • Media

It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett

There’s no one busier than an agency boss, that’s why we keeping things short and sweet with 10 quick questions with CHEP supremo, Lee Leggett… CHEP has garnered heaps of award shortlists and wins lately, have you been surprised? It’s always a pleasant surprise when you see the shortlists come out and of course picking […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
  • Media

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s

SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]

New Australian Metaverse Advisory Council to launch at SXSW Sydney
  • Marketing

New Australian Metaverse Advisory Council to launch at SXSW Sydney

The Australian Metaverse Advisory Council (AMAC) launches this week with a clear vision to help Australian industry, government and consumers to effectively harness and navigate the immense potential of the next digital revolution. Pictured above: Angus Stevens – chair of AMAC and CEO of Start Beyond AMAC will have its official launch at SXSW Sydney, […]

Spark Foundry: Clients Want Agency Teams Built Around Skillset, Not Seniority.
  • Marketing

Spark Foundry: Clients Want Agency Teams Built Around Skillset, Not Seniority.

New findings released by Spark Foundry Australia have revealed that marketers view strategy and specialist skillsets as the most valuable contribution agencies can make to their business. Pictured above- Foundry CEO, Imogen Hewitt The results come from the newly released ‘Finding the Holy Grail: The Quest for the Ultimate Client Agency Model’ report – a […]

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Announces Cannes in Cairns Is Back
  • Marketing

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Announces Cannes in Cairns Is Back

Tourism Tropical North Queensland has announced that Cannes in Cairns will return for another year. The highly successful Cannes in Cairns event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract 2000 delegates in 2024 after numbers doubled this year from the 650 who attended the inaugural Cairns event in 2022. “We are […]

AMI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Bold New Brand And Guidelines
  • Marketing

AMI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Bold New Brand And Guidelines

AMI has unveiled a dynamic new brand and a comprehensive new set of marketing guidelines that reflect its commitment to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. With the celebrations of its 90th anniversary this year, the peak industry body for marketing, the Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the launch of a new […]

AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced
  • Marketing

AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced

Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards […]

Creative Is The New Targeting – 5 Tips From Meta To Maximise Ad Performance
  • Partner Content

Creative Is The New Targeting – 5 Tips From Meta To Maximise Ad Performance

AI-powered ad tools, such as Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, are increasing campaign efficiencies, giving advertisers more time to focus on strategy. The next big lever to pull is creativity. Creativity plays a critical role in driving performance and business outcomes. However, attention spans are getting shorter and shorter – a recent study shows that Gen Z […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Research From Deloitte Digital Shows A 12% Return On Generative AI Investments
  • Marketing

Research From Deloitte Digital Shows A 12% Return On Generative AI Investments

Deloitte Digital’s new research on Generative AI in Marketing Content Production reveals that Generative Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping content production for marketing, with 26% of surveyed marketers already using Generative AI, with another 45% planning to by the end of 2024. In a rapidly evolving digital world, content marketing stands as a key element for […]

“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation
  • Marketing

“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation

Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months. The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.    […]

INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW
  • Marketing

INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW

INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
  • Marketing

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats

Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]

InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
  • Advertising

InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges

InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.  The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
  • Technology

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment

Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The contestants are asked quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Marketing

Friday Trivia Time!

It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.

NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
  • Marketing

NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices.   Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
  • Marketing

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]