TikTok Agency Accelerator Program Returns

TikTok for Business’ Agency Accelerator Program has returned for its second year.

The program is designed to champion and help grow emerging leaders within the media agency sector. It wants to accelerate professional development and explore “the intersection between culture and new age storytelling.”

Staff from media agencies with at least five years of experience are able to self-enter or nominate a team member to secure one of the 30 spots up for grabs. Winners will be announced in the middle of April and the sessions will start in May.

“After a highly successful inaugural program in 2022, we’re excited to be opening the program up to a new cohort of emerging agency leaders. We were blown away by the calibre of entries last year and look forward to nurturing the development of more Australian media superstars in 2023,” said Andrew Cambridge, head of agency, TikTok Australia & New Zealand.

The program will consist of four interactive sessions held virtually and in-person across New South Wales and Victoria. It will culminate in a three-day residency.

If you get the opportunity to experience the TikTok Accelerator program, you are in for a treat – it is honestly one of the best programs on the market by far. It truly is career-defining and the attention that TikTok put into both professional growth and personal development has had a huge impact on all of us who were part of the 2022 program,” said 2022 Agency Accelerator alumni Sarah Kramer, communications planning director at CHEP added.

Entries close On Friday 31 March at 11.59 pm AEST.