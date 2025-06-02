Thy Jetstar Taps Medieval Knights For 21st Birthday In New Campaign Via Ye’ Olde Thinkerbell, With Flights Up For Grabs

CampaignsNewsletter

Jetstar Taps Medieval Knights For 21st Birthday In New Campaign Via Thinkerbell, With Flights Up For Grabs

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

To mark its 21st birthday, Jetstar hath summoned forth a most noble celebration, one steeped in medieval tradition and bold Aussie spirit. For in the days of yore, turning 21 signified readiness for knighthood. Enter Knights of the Skies, a modern-day quest where Jetstar anoints a selection of steadfast travellers. The birthday and quest have been shared in a new campaign via Thinkerbell.

The festivities culminated in a Live Action Role Play (LARP) event, where hundreds of sword-swinging, chainmail-clad, cardboard-helmet-donning warriors gathered. Their noble aim? Embark on a real-life quest and unearth who would be dubbed Jetstar’s true Knights of the Skies to win $50,000 worth of flights for the airline’s 21st birthday.

“Knights of the Skies is but the latest scroll in a long tale of curious-shaped activations we’ve dreamt up for Jetstar’s loyal and ever-growing fanbase. It’s a testament to how far Jetstar’s most devoted fans will go for their beloved airline,” Anna Craven, Head Earned Thinker at Thinkerbell, didst declare.

Credits:

Agency & Production – Thinkerbell
Client – Jetstar
LARPing Organisation – Swordcraft
Talent – Liam Stapleton
DOP – Chas Mackinnon & Daniel Kopel

