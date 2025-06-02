Thy Jetstar Taps Medieval Knights For 21st Birthday In New Campaign Via Ye’ Olde Thinkerbell, With Flights Up For Grabs

To mark its 21st birthday, Jetstar hath summoned forth a most noble celebration, one steeped in medieval tradition and bold Aussie spirit. For in the days of yore, turning 21 signified readiness for knighthood. Enter Knights of the Skies, a modern-day quest where Jetstar anoints a selection of steadfast travellers. The birthday and quest have been shared in a new campaign via Thinkerbell.

The festivities culminated in a Live Action Role Play (LARP) event, where hundreds of sword-swinging, chainmail-clad, cardboard-helmet-donning warriors gathered. Their noble aim? Embark on a real-life quest and unearth who would be dubbed Jetstar’s true Knights of the Skies to win $50,000 worth of flights for the airline’s 21st birthday.

“Knights of the Skies is but the latest scroll in a long tale of curious-shaped activations we’ve dreamt up for Jetstar’s loyal and ever-growing fanbase. It’s a testament to how far Jetstar’s most devoted fans will go for their beloved airline,” Anna Craven, Head Earned Thinker at Thinkerbell, didst declare.

Credits:

Agency & Production – Thinkerbell

Client – Jetstar

LARPing Organisation – Swordcraft

Talent – Liam Stapleton

DOP – Chas Mackinnon & Daniel Kopel