Thrive PR Launches Perth Office, Announces New Queensland Hires

Independent agency, thrive pr + communications, is continuing to increase its AUNZ footprint with the announcement of Thrive Perth and senior hires in Queensland.

Across AUNZ, Thrive now employs nearly 100 staff with plans to continue to diversify its service offering with Thrive Founder and Managing Director, Leilani Abels focused on the agency’s future growth plan.

Thrive’s work with clients including LEGO, ANZ Group and Cisco has continued to grow along with soon to be announced new clients.

Alana Sheridan and Jodie Carlson

Thrive Perth welcomes back Jodie Carlson as senior account director who returns to Thrive from an in-house role at HIF Australia. Carlson was formerly employed with Thrive in Sydney.

Thrive Perth is Thrive’s sixth location, opening up enormous opportunities for staff and clients across the network and making Thrive the most geographically diverse agency in AUNZ with local experts in every office.

Alana Sheridan will support Carlson as a public relations assistant with the duo working across national clients with a local lens including LEGO, Airbnb and Tinder.

“Thrive offers opportunities for its staff and clients like no other agency in Australia. Every year the agency innovates and continues to evolve which is why so many of us return to Thrive. The chance to work with a great network of people and big global brands, matched with boutique agency benefits. The flexibility to work in any of Thrive’s locations was also another reason I wanted to return to the business, which I think will continue to attract great talent as we grow in WA,” said Carlson.

In Brisbane, Miette Lelievre returns as group account director following her promotion on maternity leave. Four new hires have also been added to Thrive Queensland’s operation in the past month including ex-Sabio senior account director, Paige Bradford, former Channel 7 producer, Erika Rutledge as senior account manager and Kate Cullen from Cole Lawson who will strengthen Thrive’s corporate services as senior account Manager.

“Thrive is uniquely positioned to offer its people the opportunity to do their career-best work on exciting local and global brands investing in innovation and technology,” said Thrive MD, Leilani Abels.

“We live by the mantra, “limited by nothing” which is what attracts the best talent to Thrive” added Abels.

Thrive recently launched “ PR Jobs of the Future”, to create more opportunities to travel, transfer and work remotely for extended periods and between any of Thrive’s offices.