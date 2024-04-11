This is Flow Nabs Affinity’s Sue Cant For Head Of Investment Role

Joy Clark
Joy Clark



Indie media agency This is Flow has appointed Sue Cant as its head of investment.

A seasoned professional with over 21 years of experience in the media industry, Cant was most recently head of media at AFFINITY. Prior to that, she served as Dentsu X’s head of investment  and client/investment lead at Carat for close to seven years. She has also worked with Amplifi ANZ and MediaCom Australia.

In her new role, Cant will spearhead Flow’s investment endeavours, aiming to enhance effectiveness across all client initiatives through best-in-class implementation, elevating media relationships across all channels and further innovating the processes around planning and buying that ultimately foster growth within the agency.

Cant’s appointment marks a significant addition to Flow’s Leadership Team.  Her extensive experience and energy add even more firepower to the agency’s capabilities and will elevate the customer experience and growth potential for all of Flow’s clients.

Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO of Flow said, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Sue to the agency. Her passion, skill and perspective are a stand-out in the industry, and with such a strong alignment on values and vision, it was a no-brainer to bring her into the Flow family.”

Cant added, “I’m delighted to be a part of the Flow family!  From day one, I’ve witnessed the team’s unwavering passion, dedication, and their profound positive impact on the clients.  One of the key reasons I was drawn to Flow is its remarkable growth under Jimmy and the team’s leadership.  However, what truly sets Flow apart is its relentless drive to keep pushing boundaries and evolving.  This forward momentum fills me with excitement not just for present achievements, but also for the future direction of the agency.”




