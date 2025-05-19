ThinkNewsBrands & Roy Morgan Hail News As More Popular Than Coffee, Vegetables

News publishing is more popular than coffee, milk and vegetables according to new research from Roy Morgan and ThinkNewsBrands.

Total News Publishing is defined as Australians 14 and over reading news in print, newspapers, magazines, or newspaper inserted magazines, and/or news in digital formats, including websites, apps as well as off-platform such as Facebook, Apple and Google News.

Roy Morgan reckons that it reaches 22.4 million individuals on a monthly basis. On a weekly basis, more Australians read the news than drink coffee or milk or eat vegetables.

Roy Morgan also found that 91 per cent of news consumers access up to five different news brands in any given month, indicating a strong demand for diverse interests and viewpoints. General News continues to dominate as the most read category, engaging 96 per cent of the population. Additionally, 55 per cent of Australians explore four or more content categories in addition to breaking news.

“It’s clear that news is a cornerstone of daily life for Australians. This audience data demonstrates not only the reliance consumers place on news, but also the opportunity for brands to connect and engage with a vast and addressable audience. The breadth and depth of content and engagement offered by news publishing brands truly sets them apart,” said ThinkNewsBrands CEO, Vanessa Lyons.

Roy Morgan also released data on the top-performing mastheads around the country, with Nine’s assets topping the pile.

The Australian Financial Review claimed the spot as Australia’s most-read premium business masthead recording a cross platform readership of 3.2 million people. The Age has a multi-platform readership of 5.23 million while The Sydney Morning Herald has a readership of 8.1 million.