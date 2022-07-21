Thinkerbell Announces New Chief Of Staff And Design Specialist

As Thinkerbell continues to scale and grow it has made two key hires to focus on the wellbeing of its people and the quality of its product.

Thierry Lalchere (left in lead image) joins the team as chief of staff, a newly created role that will look after all things ‘people’ within the agency.

As well as systems and processes and HR’y things, Lalchere has been charged with ensuring the Thinkerbell brand is a magnet for ‘exceptional unconventional’ people across the market, and that we create the experience that ensures they thrive and belong.

Lalchere is joining from Havas where she worked across the entire Havas Australia and New Zealand group in the role of chief people officer, and before that at consultancies PwC and Booz&Co. Lalchere said of her appointment: “It’s exciting to be joining an independent agency that has a bit of scale. We’re in control and can create our own brand, yet we also have the size to create exciting and impactful employee initiatives and opportunities. I love what Thinkerbell has already created such as mind expansion week (an extra week off per year for everyone as long as they use it to do something they would never normally do) and Thrive@55 (their internship program for 55 year olds and over which has already yielded wonderful new hires). I can’t wait to make some magic and have some fun building on their success.

The team told me that Thinkerbell wanted an HR person who could help them dance on the bar again. I get it. The HR function should provide structure and support that allows great brands to shine, and great people to flourish – not be a handbrake on fun and creativity. I’m excited to make that happen with the Thinkerbell team.”

Focusing on the product, Keir Vaughan (right in lead image) joins the agency as head craft tinker’. Vaughan was previously at Special Group where he was design director. Vaughan’s remit is to both focus on the craft of Thinkerbell’s work, but also to radiate craft and a design sensibility throughout the business – from the insight, to the idea, to how it comes to life in the world.

Vaughan said of his appointment “I want to ingrain a sense of design and craft through the entire business and ensure our product is as beautiful as it should be. Emotions are sensitive, and we respond to the beautiful, the charming, and the whimsy in life. That’s what I aim to imbue into Thinkerbell, all through a passion for design and craft.”

Margie Reid agency CEO said of the appointments: “This is a significant time for Thinkerbell. We are five years old and it’s important we have the right systems and processes to consistently deliver Measured Magic and have happy clients. In order for this to happen we need our people to be nurtured, developed and expanded, and that is why we are so excited to welcome Thierry and Keir to our team.”