The Works Unveils “Trust Marks” To Differentiate Between AI & Human Work

The Works had unveiled a set of principles around the integration of AI and human craftsmanship in their creative and strategic processes.

This unique approach combines the support of Generative AI with human ingenuity, fostering a new era of creative excellence.

In an industry first, The Works has introduced distinctive trust marks that signify the extent of human and AI contributions in crafting ideas and strategies.

Douglas Nicol, partner at The Works said: “Alongside a set of principles for the use of AI in a creative agency, we wanted to not just disclose how we are using Generative AI to our clients but also to provoke a discussion on what is ethical and what can drive productivity and new ideas in a world imbued with AI.”

“Our recent client roundtable on this pivotal subject sparked spirited discussions and revealed a resounding consensus in favour of preserving the artisanal prowess of the creative industries. The ethical facet of the conversation further fuelled our impetus to introduce the trust mark.”

“Our mission goes beyond mere transparency. We aim to kindle a discourse about the ethical dimensions and productivity potential inherent in an AI-infused world,” he said.

The newly introduced trust marks encompass two distinct categories:

1. Original Human Thinking: Reflects creative concepts and strategies borne solely from human ingenuity.

2. AI Supported Thinking: Represents concepts and strategies shaped through a blend of human innovation and AI augmentation.

Moving forward, every creative and strategic presentation emerging from The Works will bear one of these trust marks, illuminating what is human creativity and AI-powered enhancements.

The Works (TWS) has outlined a comprehensive set of AI principles to guide this innovation:

1. TWS welcome the possibilities that AI gives creative industries, and we always will embrace it with a spirit of curiosity and experimentation.

2. TWS will disclose and discuss with our clients about how we use AI to drive better results and more productivity in the relationship.

3. TWS are eyes wide open to the fact that AI generated creativity is generally derivative of what has gone before so the role of human originality is critical to progress and brand differentiation.

4. Where there are genuine and shared productivity improvements in the client/agency relationship, TWS will share the benefits with our clients

5. TWS will take steps to reduce the risks attached to AI and ensure we are ethical in our use of AI. In particular TWS will focus on removing bias and deploying training data with good provenance

The Works’ bold step toward defining the future of creativity bridges the divide between AI capabilities and human creativity, heralding a dynamic era where technology and artistry converge harmoniously.