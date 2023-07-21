The Voice’s No Campaign Blacklists The Guardian, Refuses To Answer Questions

The official No campaign has blacklisted left-leaning publication The Guardian, accusing the newspaper of being on the Yes campaign’s “payroll”.

The Daily Mail has reported that Fair Australia – the No campaign arm associated with Coalition Indigenous affairs spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price (LEAD) – has said it will not be commenting on any further media inquiries from the left-leaning publication.

It comes after The Australian reported that The Guardian receives funding from The Balnaves Foundation – which is a group of philanthropists who have also pledged $ 17 million to support the Voice ‘Yes’ campaign.

A No campaign source said that Fair Australia campaigners were incensed by the news. The fire was fuelled further when they received an inquiry from an investigative journalist about an article The Guardian is writing on them.

The Daily Mail has said that the No campaigners feel they have been misquoted by the publication it’s coverage of the issue over recent months.

The source said: ‘We have responded to previous questions in good faith, but have been surprised by [The Guardian’s] aggressive bias against Australians opposing the divisive Voice and stubborn refusal to publish our responses in full’.

The Guardian told the Mail that it will continue to report ‘fairly and accurately’ on Fair Australia.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Guardian Australia has complete editorial control over all of its journalism and it remains completely editorially independent, even when funded by philanthropy, as is made clear on our website.