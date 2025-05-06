The Trade Desk & Visa Ink Spending Insights Data Partnership

The Trade Desk has inked a new data partnership with Visa in Australia and New Zealand, to unlock insights from depersonalised and aggregated consumer spend.

The Trade Desk said this empowers marketers to optimise campaigns with greater precision and relevance through advanced targeting capabilities.

This marks The Trade Desk’s first-ever global data supplier partnership with the digital payments company, setting a bold new benchmark for data-led media activation.

Through this collaboration, brands and agencies using The Trade Desk’s platform can tap into depersonalised consumer spend insights from Visa, giving them access to a broader view of Australians’ spending habits.

“ROI is top of mind for every advertiser we speak to and access to high-quality insights is key to making data-driven decisions that drive real business impact,” said James Bayes, vice president, Australia and New Zealand, The Trade Desk.

“Together with Visa, we’re strengthening our data marketplace in Kokai with high-quality insights, empowering advertisers to deliver more relevant advertising experiences and maximise their return on investments across their campaigns on the open internet.”

By leveraging these audience insights, advertisers can plan and activate campaigns with enhanced precision and relevance. The approach helps advertisers future-proof media strategies and supports more efficient use of media budgets, ensuring brands reach consumers at the key moments.

“Spend insights help advertisers move beyond traditional approaches to uncover a holistic picture of consumer behaviour, unlocking more meaningful engagements and impact,” said David Peacock, head of Visa consulting and analytics, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific.

“Every year, Visa processes over 310 billion transactions around the world. Our partnership with The Trade Desk will enable customers to access personalised personas and scalable insights to drive ambitious and bold campaigns.”