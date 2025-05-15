The Sydney Morning Herald & The Age Team Up With Sports News Site The Athletic

Premium subscribers of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age will have complimentary access to The Athletic in a new bundling deal announced by Nine today.

The Athletic, part of The New York Times, is staffed by some of the world’s most experienced sports journalists, with coverage of some of the globe’s most popular sporting franchises that are growing in popularity with Australian audiences. They include the NBA, English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and the NFL.

Premium subscribers of the Herald and The Age will have one year’s unlimited access to the Athletic’s in-depth coverage, with exclusive reporting, up-to-the-minute news, scores, expert analysis and real-time insights so readers can experience the thrill of the game as it unfolds.

This benefit further enhances the premium subscriber experience, with a recent re-launch of the mastheads’ puzzles offering and the launch of the Good Food app.

Coming into effect from today, the bundle is an Australian first for a local masthead and further strengthens Nine Publishing’s audience growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to give our Herald and Age subscribers access to the world’s best standalone sports site. The surge in popularity of US sports in Australia makes The Athletic the perfect offering for readers who value quality, trusted journalism,” said executive editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Luke McIlveen.

“Our subscribers are passionate about quality journalism, and sport is no exception – so this one’s for them. From the NBA to the Premier League, we know there’s huge interest in global sport coverage, and The Athletic delivers the kind of sharp, in-depth coverage our subscribers can’t get enough of. It’s the perfect match for our own local sports expertise and a great new perk for our premium subscribers,” said Nine’s director of audience growth, Aimie Rigas.