The Rob Irwin Effect: Why Sponsors Are Rushing To Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty



This year’s series of Network 10’s I’m A Celeb Australia 2024 is just days away from starting, and there’s one person that everyone is talking about: Australia’s national treasure Rob Irwin.

The new and returning sponsors include ahm, Bedshed, Mahindra, McDonald’s, Nature’s Own, Surf, and more.

The show’s executive producer Tamara Simoneau told B&T that the show had “incredible” interest from sponsors this year.

“People are signing up for integration partnership and it’s been one of the busiest years ever!”

At least some of the success must be attributed to Rob Irwin, the son of legendary wildlife presenter Steve Irwin. The young star was recently named Australia’s most popular broadcast personality in the Australian Talent Index’s 2024 Top Talent Report. His meteoric rise to becoming the most popular broadcast TV talent is remarkable given his limited exposure on broadcast TV compared to other stars like Hamish Blake.

Irwin also boasts more than 5 million followers on Instagram, and was one of the highlights at Channel 10’s upfront events last year.

Irwin’s hosting the show alongside I’m A Celeb stalwart Julia Morris. Simoneau says the new duo gives the format a fresh feel.

“You’ve got this whole new dynamic to unpack with Julia Morris,” she says. “I think that helps us bring this first season energy to the show, because it’s brand new, feels new, and helps us come up with all these different creative ideas for challenges. He has helped infuse a lot of energy into all facets of the production!”

The combination of Morris and Irwin, “brings a whole extra bunch of comedy” that wasn’t there before, Simoneau says.

The mismatch in age between the two presenters (sorry Julia) is also reflected in the cast of the show, which Simoneau says is one of the most casts diverse yet.

“We have a cast ranging from their 20s to the 70s. I think it’s one of the most diverse casts of celebrities on telly for a very long time and they are going to be so fun to watch!”

Whilst viewers can expect to see celebs doing uncomfortable challenges, they will also get to enjoy watching the stars have heart-to-hearts around the campfire.

“All these moments around the camp, where people get to know who they think they know, in a way that they never would have normally. That’s really what the show is all about,” Simoneau says.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here starts on Sunday at 7.30pm on Network 10.




